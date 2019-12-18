TNM Mpamba, First Capital Bank reward customers

Malawi’s digital financial service provider, TNM Mpamba Ltd and First Capital Bank have splashed cash prizes to winners in the ongoing transact and win promotion the two financial services entities are running.

Speaking in Blantyre during the draw, TNM Mpamba Finance Manager Mabvuto Chibogha has lauded the promotion saying customers are embracing digital transactions between TNM Mpamba and First Capital Bank.

“As we continue to innovate, integrations have been key aspects to initiate our growth as a mobile money services provider. The goal is to apply mobile money services technology in the deepening of financial inclusion in Malawi therefore, this promotion is motivating customers to initiate money transactions conveniently,” he said.

He urged customers to keep transacting between TNM Mpamba and First Capital Bank to increase their chances of winning cash prizes.

“Our shared customers should continuously move money from their Mpamba wallets to FCB accounts and vice versa and also cash out money from their Mpamba wallets using First Capital Bank auto teller machines to win more,” said Chibogha.

In his remarks, First Capital Bank Products Manager Chindikani Chirwa expressed satisfaction with the progress of the promotion.

“We launched the promotion to enhance awareness of multiple benefits the integration between First Capital Bank and TNM Mpamba offers to our valued customers. With just a month, we have seen more customers using our ATMs to draw money from their Mpamba wallets and even a bigger number of customers pushing money from their bank accounts to various Mpamba wallets and we are delighted that the promotion is achieving its intended purposes,” said Chirwa.

He said that the integration with TNM offers flexibility and convenience in how and where customers transact hence the reason they are doing the promotion to increase awareness.

“We are very pleased with the solutions we bring to the market through our partnership with Mpamba and we will continue to work jointly in ensuring that the eco-system we are building brings maximum benefit to consumers. Through the promotion, we anticipate that more and more customers will patronize these services” he said.

During the draw, “Transact & Win” rewarded 40 shared customers with K50, 000 cash prizes each.

To enter into the promotion, customers should move money between their Mpamba wallets and FCB accounts. Secondly, Mpamba customers need to cash out using First Capital Bank auto teller machines

