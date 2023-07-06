TNM partners Camfone to expand roaming services to 153 new destinations 

In partnership with Comfone, a leading roaming services provider, Malawi’s pioneer mobile telecoms operator, TNM Plc is expanding its roaming services to 153 new destinations.

Chief Executive Officer, Michel Hebert says the wider roaming options gives TNM customers the comfort for seamless communication connectivity away from Malawi.

Following the new partnership, TNM now has over 300 roaming partners covering 153 countries and is now available to both postpaid and prepaid customers.

“As we target at providing the best digital experience to Malawi, the expanded roaming destinations give our customers the convenience and extra value of being on the best network in country. Another exciting addition is the extension of the service to our prepaid customers,” Hebert said in a statement.

Expansion of roaming destination follows recent ground-breaking 5G network launch, a service that will deliver excellent end-user experiences by offering higher internet speeds with less or no congestion.

Roaming services allows mobile phone subscribers to talk, text and go online when outside of their wireless provider’s coverage area. With roaming, one’s data can travel on the network of another provider to give the user desired wireless connectivity you want.

Comfone is a leading vendor with the broadest portfolio of the roaming industry encompassing all services — connectivity, clearing and is the largest roaming hub as well as Business Intelligence and Analytics services.

Comfone serves over 600 customers around the world, out of which 110+ in Africa.

