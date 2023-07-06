Chakwera pardons 2, 298 prisoners on 59th Independence Celebrations

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has pardoned 2, 298 prisoners as part of the activities to mark Malawi’s 59th Independence Celebrations.

Malawians are tomorrow expected to trek to the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe where main activities, which include prayers, speeches and traditional dances, will take place.

A statement from the Ministry of Homeland Security says Chakwera, who is exercising powers vested in under 89(2) of the Constitution of Malawi, has pardoned convicted prisoners who have served half their sentences, the elderly, the chronically ill and female convicts who were accompanied by their children to prison.

“The prisoners who have been pardoned are those that have met the requirements of guidelines for the granting of pardon to convicted prisoners and have demonstrated excellent reform while serving their sentences,” reads the statement.

Malawi got its independence from Britain in 1964.

