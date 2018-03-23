TNM partners Malawi sports media for AGM: Contributes K2 million

TNM Plc has partnered the Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM) for the association’s Annual General Meeting slated for March 31 in Blantyre.

As part of the partnership, TNM Plc has contributed K2 million towards the gathering, which will include a sports reporting workshop to promote skills development in the media.

Announcing the partnership, TNM’s Head of Division – Marketing Sobhuza Ngwenya said it recognises the critical role sports journalists play in sports sponsorship and sports development.

“Sports journalism is critical in the life cycle of any sports activity. The media plays an important role of informing and educating stakeholders about the sports activities. It connects the sports fans, the sportsmen and women, the sports administrators and the sports sponsors in a way that mutual benefits all,” he said.

Ngwenya said TNM Plc as the long-term sponsor of the country’s flagship football league looks forward to learning new things from the media’s perspective during the upcoming indaba.

“We are pleased to be invited as a stakeholder to the AGM where a platform of interaction between sports sponsors and sports writers have been created. We look forward to learning new ideas as well as getting an understanding of the operations of sports media,” he said.

Interim SWAM Secretary General Aston Gondwe thanked TNM for accepting to come on board as a partner and providing financial support towards the event.

“We are very grateful for the support that TNM has rendered to SWAM towards this big day. TNM has indeed proved that it is always with us because last year they were also an AGM partner,” said Gondwe.

The MBC TV journalist said the workshop and AGM also seeks to build the capacity of reporting sporting disciplines such as golf, netball and basketball, among many sporting disciplines.

Sports Writers Association of Malawi (Swam) is an umbrella body of sports journalists, sports analysts, commentators, presenters, photojournalists and all those involved in the sports media

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :