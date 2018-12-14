TNM presents to Bullets fan motorbike won in Zampira Promo



TNM Plc, sponsors of the TNM Super League, has presented a brand-new motorbike to a Lilongwe-based Nyasa Big Bullets fan, Chimwemwe Lingison, who won it through the ongoing Zampira Promotion.

Lingison riding the motorbike

Lingison said the motobike will assist him as a mode of transport to run his business and go to watch football.

“Every weekend Igo to the stadium to watch Super League matches and this motorbike will ease transport challenges that I had, travelling to football games as well as to runmy daily business,” said Lingison

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Regional Distribution Manager Chimwemwe Mganga said throughout the promotion, TNM has lived up to its promise to engage soccer fans and, in return, reward them with exciting prizes.

“This is our seventh motorbike that we are giving out to a soccer lover and as TNM we aresatisfied with the distribution of these prizesbecause the winners are from all the regions,” said Mganga.

Mganga said one more motorbike and the grand prize of K1.5 million are still up for grabs

“As we count down to the ultimate prize of K1.5 million, we would like to encourage football fansto continue participating in the promotion and stand a chance to win theremaining prizes including the grand prize of K1.5 million,” said Mganga.

To date TNM has given out a total of K27, 800,000 including K8million for the Trip to 2018 Russia World Cup.

Launched on April 26, 2018, Zampira aims to engage soccer fans directly through sending predictions of selected weekly TNM Super League games results

The 2018 Zampira Promotion runs from April 26th until the close of the TNM Super League season in December 2018. To continuously engage soccer lovers, a daily question is being generated and participants qualify into a draw for a weekly K100 000 prize.

