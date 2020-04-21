TNM provides free internet to Malawi leaners amid Covid-19

Ministry of Education Science and Technology and TelecomNetworks Malawi (TNM plc) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide free internet to learners following closure of schools due to coronavirus (Covid-19) threat.

The signing ceremony took place at the Sunbird Capital Hotel in the Capital Lilongwe on Tuesday April 21 2020.

President Peter Mutharika, working on the need to prevent the spread of coronavirus, took a decision to close all schools, colleges including technical colleges, both public and private universities from March 23 2020.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Dr William Susuwele Banda who signed the MOU on behalf of the Malawi Government said the agreement is one of the interventions that have been put in place to enable continuous learning for learners.

He said as the country is sailing though unprecedented situation in the education sector, the ministry is responding to the situation to the best of its capabilities with support from its partners hence the signing of the MOU.

Under this arrangement, all students from Forms 1 to 2, be it from public or private schools, will be able to access lessons through the Ministry’s website www.education.gov.mw where the lessons have been uploaded at no data cost.

The only requirement is that the students should have a TNM number.

TNM will be uploading Forms 3 and 4 content as soon as development of the content is finalized.

“My ministry is working closely with a number of partners in coming up with a number of innovative solutions to keep our children busy with lessons while at home.These partners that include UNICEF, Save the Children Fund, VSO and NEPAD have been key to coming up with these solutions include learning through Radio, Television, Printed Materials and Online,” said the Education Minister.

Susuwele Banda said the lessons will bring the teachers directly interfacing with the learner through radio programs.

“We will have these programs on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and other radio stations. A

detailed schedule providing actual broadcast times will be provided by my ministry soon,” he said.

TNM plc chief executive officer, Michiel Buitelaar said his company thought of partnering with the Malawi Government because education is important while describing online education as an area where Malawi can make a big stride.

He said in the era of COVID-19, online education is very important as it enables students to do certain things that become difficult in an out of school environment.

