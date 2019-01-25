TNM ready to honour Super League heroes

Long-term sponsor of the Malawi Super League, TNM Plc has promised to honour the heroes of the 2018 league under the din of glitz and glamour during the final awards gala slated for January 26th at the new Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre.

Saturday promises to be a big day for the champions Nyasa Big Bullets as they will receive their crown amidst pomp and glamour.

Bullets kick-started their festivities at Mulanje District Hospital on Friday where together with TNM donated medical equipment worth K3.5 million. Mulanje has been hosting the “people’s team” for most part of the 2018 season as the Kamuzu Stadium, considered the Bullets home ground, remained closed for renovations.

TNM Plc Head of Marketing Division Sobhuza Ngwenya said a colourful ceremony awaits the 2018 Champions and other prize winners at the newly launched 3-star Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre.

“TNM has put together a glittering ceremony to honour the 2018 champions and other prize winners. The moment that all soccer fans and stakeholders have been waiting for is here, and we at TNM Plc are ready to make it historic and memorable,” he said.

Ngwenya, whose company has been sponsoring the league continuously for 12 years said patrons to the season closing award ceremony should look forward to be entertained by the Salama Africa Dance crew comprising Congolese dancers based at Dzaleka Refugee camp.

“Apart from the colourful dancers, we are expecting the Minister of Sports, the newly elected FIFA Council member and FAM President Walter Nyamirandu, club owners, SULOM and other football dignitaries to grace the occasion,” he said.

The sponsors’ Marketing Head said apart from crowning the champions, other prize categories to look forward to include Best Goalkeeper, Top Goal scorer, Best Midfielder, Best Defender, Most Improved Player, Best Referee, Player of the Season, Best Assistant 1st and 2nd Referee.

Football administrators will also compete for Best Technical Panel, Best Team Management, Most Improved Club, Fair Play Team, Most Disciplined Supporters, Leading Team 1st Round and Predictor of the Season who has been drawn from TNM’s SMS Promotion, Zampira.

“The awards categories have been widened to reflect depth and growth of the league in recent years. The widening of categories and prizes underscores TNM’s commitment to Malawi football as the long-term sponsor,” he said.

In a season when two of Blantyre’s arch rivals seemed fluid and capable of dominating, it was “people’s team” that went for glory, undauntedly bagging the maximum of 71 points.

TNM has made some changes to the awards gala by separating the media awards component from the clubs awards event. The media awards are being adjudged by an independent panel coordinated by TNM’s media agency, FD Communications Ltd. Media awards are due in a few weeks’ time.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :