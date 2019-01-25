Bullets, TNM donate K3.5m worth medical equipment to Mulanje Hospital

Ahead of their crowning as the 2018 TNM Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets FC in partnership with the league sponsors, TNM Plc, have donated medical equipment worthK3.5 million to Mulanje District Hospital.

According to TNM’s Head of Marketing Sobhuza Ngwenya the donation is a way of fulfilling its practice whereby TNM, as a sponsor, partners with the Super league champions in corporate social responsibility activity.

“As per the practice over the years, every year TNM in partnership with Super League champions engage in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The activity is undertaken prior to the end of season awards in order to connect elite league teams and players with local communities,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya said the donation is in line with TNM values of changing lives of Malawians through football.

“Football has the power to connect, uplift people and change lives for the better. Against that background TNM Plc continues to partner Super League clubs in corporate social responsibility undertakings aimed at touching the lives of people most in need as is the case today for Mulanje Hospital,” he said.

He said Nyasa Big Bullets selected Mulanje Hospital because the team used Mulanje stadium as a home ground when Kamuzu stadium was under renovation.

“Following the closure of Kamuzu stadium for renovations, Nyasa Big Bullets turned Mulanje Stadium as their home ground. The champions therefore saw it fit to bring their CSR back to Mulanje to share the joy of their triumph with the fan base that cheered them the most during the 2018 season,” he said.

Super League games were played in Chikwawa, Balaka and Mangochi. Therefore, the 2018 TNM Champions Nyasa Big Bullets selected Mulanje district as this year’s beneficiary of the initiative because it used Mulanje stadium as a home ground,” Ngwenya said.

Last year, under the same initiative 2017 champions Be Forward Wanderers donated assorted education materials to Mwanje Primary School in Balaka.

Other institutions that have benefitted from the similar initiative include Holy Family Mission Hospital in Phalombe, Zomba District Hospital, Nkhoma Mission Hospital and Dowa District Hospital.

