National Bank, Malawi army plant trees at Changalume Barracks

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc officials and the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) 93rd Brigade Friday planted almost 9,000 tree seedlings at the Changalume Barracks in Zomba.

Commander of the 93rd Brigade Colonel Blaise Saenda said their partnership with NBM to plant trees will is very critical in the economic development of the country.

“The partnership between MDF and NBM in the afforestation drive has got deep rooted connections within the realm of our respective missions. Both our institutions play a very critical role in the Economic development of our beautiful mother Malawi.”

“Tree planting ensures that our land does not get washed away and conserves its fertility. Our economy is largely dependent on agriculture which in turn largely depends on fertile land.”

“For National Bank to grow our money it requires that we the citizens remain economically empowered. For MDF to be able to perform its duties it requires that Government also remains on a sound economic footing. The basis of this strong economy is the retention of fertile lands where the population can be able to use productively,” explained Saenda.

He warned that the Army will ‘deal’ with those involved in deforestation.

“I wish to deliver a special message from the Defence Force Commander that he wants to assure the nation that apart from protecting the country from external enemies, the MDF will jealously guard our constitutional obligation of protecting this country from internal enemies.”

“Those involved in deforestation are our internal enemies because the practice is a security risk. Deforestation has resulted in climate change which has impacted heavily on the environment, and as a Defence Force we will fight professionally to ensure that this practice stops,” said Saenda.

NBM Chief Executive Officer Macfussy Kawawa said tree planting and nurturing of forests must be embraced by all Malawians.

“It is the duty of all of us in leadership or with the gift of leadership at all levels to lead by example and inculcate tree planting, the nurturing and caring of trees and the protection of the environment as a MUST for all the people we lead,” said Kawawa.

He thanked MDF for the strategic partnership with NBM to take care of the environment by taking care of the trees and making sure that they grow and survive.

“Our gratitude goes to you, The Brigade Commander and the entire Malawi Defense Force for partnering National Bank of Malawi in this noble task,” said Kawawa.

The NBM, MDF partnership in the tree planting exercise will see the two institutions planting more than 26,000 trees.

