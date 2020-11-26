TNM says Super League heralds endless possibilities: To kick off under NdiZotheka theme

The 2020/21 TNM Super League season will aim to create a platform for the return of life to normalcy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and open up to a pool of life-changing possibilities, long time sponsor TNM Plc has said ahead of the official kick-off on Saturday in Blantyre.

In a statement released on Tuesday, TNM plc Acting Chief Executive Officer Arnold M’bwana said the theme for the 2020 season is NdiZotheka or ‘It is possible’ saying Malawi’s pioneer mobile technology provider would like to use the Super League as a gateway to unleashing endless possibilities and potentials.

“We realize that football touches many lives, and in different ways. In the 2020 season, we are looking at the league providing a platform for engaging people socially and economically,” he said.

“For example, those in the media can plug into the league for content advertising opportunities, those in retail trade can take advantage of actual games to bring their products closer to fans, and in the social sector, an opportunity will be provided to raise awareness on national causes such as is the case this year whereby we would like to use the opening game and subsequent ones as a medium to spread knowledge on how to stay safe in the wake of the global Coronavirus pandemic,” explained M’bwana.

He said the 2020 Super League season will provide a pedestal on which TNM plc seeks to avail to its customers the greatest affordability and connectivity opportunities in voice and digital services.

“Customers should be able to realize their social, business and professional needs using TNM’s services based on their affordability depths. The continuous growth and customer excitement with TNM’s fastest 4G network has immense possibilities and therefore will continue to increase its footprint to all corners of the country.”

“Our 4G network offers customers the option of plugging into the game to watch highlights, and live games through streaming,” said M’bwana.

The 2020 season marks the 14th year of TNM’s long-term sponsorship of the league.

“Super League action returns to Kamuzu Stadium after a 10-month break due to off-season recess and Covid-19 suspension with 2019 champions Nyasa Big Bullets hosting Blue Eagles in the official opening match. This season fans should expect more buzz and excitement as we will be coming with initiatives to improve the game,” said M’bwana.

The Acting CEO said the 2020 season will strive to enable football stakeholders achieve great things in their daily endeavors, hence the theme ‘NdiZotheka’.

M’bwana welcomed three newly promoted teams, Red Lions, MAFCO and Ekwendeni Hammers to the elite league:

“The brand welcomes them to the elite club. It can really get tough as Red Lions and MAFCO can attest to this but with proper planning survival is possible,” said M’bwana.

TNM plc has called on all Super League stakeholders and Malawians to adhere to health guidelines in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has devastated the world and continues to cause panic among humans. I therefore, urge all soccer fans adhere to the necessary protocols during the matches to prevent further spread of the pandemic,” said M’bwana

