TNM says Zampira Spain draw next week: Monthly winner hands over football equipment

TNM Plc, sponsors of TNM Super League, has announced that the draw for two lucky winners of an all paid for trip to Spain to watch Real Madrid in action will be held on Tuesday next week.

The games lined up for predictions are matches between Civo vs Silver Striker on Saturday and Moyale Barracks vs Be Forward Wanderers on Sunday.

TNM public relations and sponsorship manager Limbani Nsapato has since urged fans to intensify sending predictions to increase their chances of making the trip to Spain.

“Through the promotion we underscore our commitment to create value for every football stakeholder and supporters are not spared. The trip to Spain is a fulfilment of our vision to take a 12th player an extra mile through great experiences,” said Nsapato.

Nsapato urged supporters to actively participate in the promotion to increase their chance of winning the trip to Spain.

“As per format of this season’s Zampira promotion; two supporters will fly to Spain to watch a Laliga game. Therefore, as the draw to determine winners of Spain trip draws closer, I would like to encourage supporters to predict in the games aligned this weekend to stand a chance of this lifetime prize,” he said.

In a related development former Ntopwa FC player, Bester Namacha who emerged the August month grand winner has donated football equipment worth K500 000 to Mpemba Development Institute Secondary School in Blantyre.

Namacha, a Bullets supporter became a third monthly winner after he correctly predicted the game between Ntopwa and Be Forward wanderers which ended 2-0 in favour of the league leaders.

In his remarks Namacha hailed TNM for the promotion saying it is improving grassroots football and social economic status of supporters.

He encouraged other supporters to continue participating in the promotion to stand a chance of winning and make lifetime change to the development of football.

Apart from the monthly prize in the Zampira promotion, every week TNM gives out K50,000 cash to 3 winners and K1,000 Airtime to 50 winners while Daily Question winner gets K100, 000.

This year, Pokopoko ndi Zampira promotion will send three lucky winners to Spain to watch a Real Madrid game. Grand winner will cart home K2 million and the first and second runner up will go away with a motorbike and plasma screen respectively.

To participate in the promotion, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction of the featured games to 1515 or dial *1515# and select the prediction option. The promotion draws are conducted on a weekly and monthly interval before the grand draw in December.

