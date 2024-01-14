Tobacco estimates survey commences from 15 January to 2 February 2024

The Tobacco Commission (TC) has disclosed that it will conduct the first round of Crop Estimates Survey for 2023/2024 tobacco farming season scheduled to run from 15 January to 2 February, 2024.

According to TC spokesperson, Telephorus Chigwenembe, various tobacco growing areas in the country will be visited to collect data.

“We are requesting tobacco farmers to provide our teams with correct information,” he said.

Chigwenembe believed that it is the correct information that enables the Commission to come up with credible estimates that are used by various players in the economy.

Meanwhile, he said, the registration and licensing period has been extended to 31st January,2024.

Chigwenembe said the extension period will ensure growers who missed the December registration and licensing deadline are licensed.

Adding that there will not be any penalties and that they can pay their registration and licensing fee after the sale of their tobacco this year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!