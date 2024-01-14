Mponela submerged as heavy rains destroy houses, property

Kasangadzi river in Mponela, Dowa has bursted, submerging the trading centre and destroying houses and property on Saturday after heavy rains.

The heavy rains flooded Kasangadzi River in the areas of Traditional Authorities Mponela and Msakambewa in Dowa district.

Dowa District Commissioner, Stallich Mwambiwa said crops, household items and livestock destroyed in the areas of the two traditional authorities.

Mwambiya further said officials from the district’s Department of Disaster Management affairs (DoDMA) are on the ground and assessments are underway.

Mponela Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sergeant Macpatson Msadala asked for more time to comment on the matter.