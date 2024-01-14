Mponela submerged as heavy rains destroy houses, property

January 14, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment
Kasangadzi river in Mponela, Dowa has bursted, submerging the trading centre and destroying houses and property on Saturday after heavy rains.
The heavy rains flooded Kasangadzi River in the areas of Traditional Authorities Mponela and Msakambewa in Dowa  district.
Dowa District Commissioner, Stallich Mwambiwa said crops, household items and livestock destroyed in the areas of the two traditional authorities.
Mwambiya further said officials from the district’s Department of Disaster Management affairs (DoDMA) are on the ground and assessments are underway.
Mponela Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sergeant Macpatson Msadala asked for more time to comment on the matter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Tobacco estimates survey commences from 15 January to 2 February 2024

The Tobacco Commission (TC) has disclosed that it will conduct the first round of Crop Estimates Survey for 2023/2024 tobacco...

Close