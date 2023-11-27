Tobacco use killing 1.35m people in India annually

An Indian tobacco harm reduction advocate, Samara Chaudhary, has disclosed that tobacco use is claiming 1.35 million lives in India per annum, a situation he said requires a multifaceted approach to reduce harm from combustible tobacco.

Chaudhary also challenged industry players and health professionals to intensify prevention interventions against tobacco harm in developing countries where 80 percent of tobacco users live.

He made the sentiments during a recent panel discussion at the Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF) organized to discuss emerging issues surrounding tobacco use and its effects on smokers.

The discussion was held under the theme: Putting Consumers First.

Chaudhary said it is sad that the industry has put the consumers last, citing India where tobacco users have no voice or choice on what they want.

“It’s important to know what consumers want. What I don’t feel happy about is that I’m representing a country which is at the bottom of this list. So, you know, we are putting consumers last, which is a pity because there are 120 million smokers in India. There are 267 million tobacco users, 1.35 million deaths every year,” he said.

“Also this is a country where there is a strong, widely used public health network. So, prevention is therefore even more vital in the developing world, which is also where 80% of tobacco users live. So it’s a pity that we are in a situation where we are because harm reduction of safer alternatives could really be a proactive way that tobacco users could save their lives. Better lights avoid serious health consequences,” added Chaudhary.

An Australian politician, Fiona Patton, expressed disappointment with the failure of her country to devise measures for reducing harm from tobacco use and identifying nicotine replacement therapies.

“As a vapor myself, I know just how difficult this so-called medical model is. I have to find a doctor who understands tobacco harm reduction, who understands nicotine replacement therapy. I have to get an appointment. I have to be able to afford it. I then have to be able to get a prescription for a product that would work for me. I then have to find a chemist or a pharmacy that may well stock that product,” narrated Patton.

She revealed that 99 percent of Australians who are looking for a safer way to consume their nicotine are being forced into the black market, adding that tobacco sales are being taken over by organized crime in her country.

“So, our governments are forcing us, as consumers, to access the illicit market, to talk to organized crime to try and purchase a product that suits us. A product that we hope is what we think it is: a product that is now completely unregulated in this country,” said Patton.

In his remarks, Matt Drudge, who is the research director at Walnut Limited, said there is a need to provide smokers with the right information to enable them to make an informed decision to help them switch to safer alternatives.

