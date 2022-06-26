Tonse Alliance remains intact

Leaders of the ruling Tonse Alliance on Friday renewed their agreement and commitment to the cores of the alliance at a tense meeting held at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, who is leader of the alliance, called for the meeting amid speculation that UTM was pulling out of the nine-party strong alliance after President Chakwera withheld delegated duties of Vice President Saulos Chilima who is facing corruption related charges.

Chilima attended the meeting and dismissed reports that he was pulling UTM out of the alliance.

A statement signed by Tonse Alliance spokesperson Kamuzu Chibambo says the meeting which was held when the relationship between major partners; Malawi Congress Party and UTM was at historic low, was held in free, frank and cordial manner.

“The alliance partners will continue to fulfill their pledge to focus faithfully on addressing the socio-economic challenges the Malawian people are facing,” says the statement.

The statement says that alliance partners renewed their commitment to the alliance by upholding and and abiding by the alliance and continuing to work together for the good of Malawians.

Chibambo also says that the alliance partners will intensify their periodic meetings with immediate effect “do their utmost to safeguard the alliance by promoting and undertaking all necessary actions interventions for strengthening the bond of cooperation between and among them”.

One leader of the alliance partner who asked not to be named said the alliance was falling apart and thanked President Chakwera for timely calling for the meeting which, he said, has managed to make the alliance intact, saying President Chakwera has shown wise and mature leadership.

