Lawyers offer to appeal on behalf of convicted chamba boy

Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to express displeasure and concern over a court ruling which has sent a 19-year-old boy to jail for eight years for being found in possession with chamba.

The Blantyre senior resident magistrate court this week sentenced Mussa John to eight years imprisonment with hard labour for being found in possession of 78 plastics of chamba weighing 134 kilograms.

Some lawyers have shown interest to seek a review of a matter probono.

Counsel Alexious Kamangira says he has already met Mussa in his preliminary investigation of the matter before taking it up to the Chief Resident Magistrate in Blantyre.

On the other hand, executive director for the Centre for Human Rights Education, Advice and Assistance (CHREAA), Victor Mhango, said they will meet the convict on Monday on the same cause.

Mhango says they will be responding to a call by some citizens to intervene on the matter, saying a fine or a suspended sentence would have been fair to the suspect being a first offender and considering his age.

