Top five battle heats up in TNM Super League

The battle for points in the 2019 ‘Pokopoko’ TNM Super League reached a critical stage in week 6 with some of the teams bagging in valuable points while others dropping points.

Civil Sporting Club who started the league on a high note having registered three straight wins in their opening matches were the worst performers in week six after losing both of their games.

They lost 1-0 to Mighty Tigers on Saturday before being whacked 6-0 by high flying defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets on Sunday.

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers had a relief in Karonga where they beat Karonga United 1-0 on Saturday before being held 0-0 against Chitipa United on Sunday.

The Nomads have been sailing through troubled water after losing three consecutive league games the first four weeks-one in league and two in cup matches.

As at Sunday 19th May 2019, teams failed to topple leaders Blue Eagles who were on exemption over the weekend.

The Area 30 Corps leads the log standings with 11 points from six games a point ahead of second placed Nyasa Big Bullets and third placed TN Stars who both have 10 points each but they are separated with goal difference.

Bullets still has an added advantage amongst the top four teams having played only four games against the other teams.

Mighty Tigers are on fourth position with nine points same as the Civil Servants who are on fifth position.

Wanderers who were at the bottom of the league have since squeezed themselves to position eight.

They have seven points from four games

Dwangwa United who on Sunday drew 1-1 against Mponela FC, Mlatho itself and Ntopwa FC are in the relegation zone.

Below are the full results of Week 6 as the current league table:

Saturday

Karonga United 0-Might Be Forward 1

Mighty Tigers 1-Civil Sporting 0

Silver Strikers 2-Mzuni FC 1

Sunday

Savenda Chitipa United 0-0 Be Forward Wanderers

Nyasa Big Bullets 6-0 Civil Sporting F.C

Masters Security F.C 0-0 Silver Strikers

Dwangwa United 1-1 Mlatho Mponela

Kamuzu Barracks vs Mzuni F.C (postponed)

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :