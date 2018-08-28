Train kills station guard in Balaka as he attempted to cross the railway line

A moving train on Sunday killed a security guard at Nkaya Railway Station in Balaka as he attempted to cross the railway line.

In an interview yesterday, Balaka Police Station spokesperson Precious Makutu regretted the incident.

He said: “Despite various efforts by Balaka Police in conjunction with Vale Logistics on safety on the rail lines to reduce accidents, it is unfortunate to see them happening.”

Makutu said the man, identified as Mathews Makawa, was a Central East African Railway (Cear) security guard.

“On the fateful day, the deceased was on duty and decided to cross the railway line after the locomotive had stopped, before it started moving and ran over him,” he said.

The police spokesperson added that as Makawa was about to cross the railway line, the train started moving and ran him over. He died on the spot.

The police have since appealed to the public to avoid going close to the railway line when heavy locomotives are operating.

Makawa came from Joshua Village, Traditional Authority Nkaya in Balaka.

