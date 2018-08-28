Chester, Nyondo and Ngalande join Malawi training camp

Flames head coach Ronny Van Geneugden has called into camp Mighty Be Forward Wanderers man of the moment and wonder boy Yamikani Chester.

The Belgian tactician has also taken on board South African based attackers Atusaye Nyondo and Robbin Ngalande.

Flames Team Manager James Sangala confirmed about the extra call up.

Sangala said the thechnica panel decided to bring on board Chester as a result of his recent impressive and incredible performance at his club.

On the other hand, The Flames Team Manager said Nyondo and Ngalande have been picked to test their fitness since they haven’t been in action lately.

They are both unattached to any club and are in search of new clubs in the rainbow nation of South Africa and beyond.

Meanwhile, all locally based players shortlisted to start camping have reported for duties except Hadji Wali who according to Malawi FA Secretariat he has academic engagements.

Professional players are expected to join the camp soon as the team is expected to leave for Morocco early next week to fulfill their 2019 Afcon Qualifying match against the host on 7th September 2018

