DPP’s Makande offers apology for remarks on Pope: ‘I am sorry to Catholic Church’

The deputy director of youth in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Hophmally Makande has bowed to pressure and offered an apology after he was accused of making disparaging remarks against the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis.
Makande courted controversy when he told a rally on Sunday that the DPP will not heed calls for President Peter Mutharika to step down in account of old age unless the pontiff leads the way.
Catholic faithfuls contended the reference was not appropriate and disrespectful to the Pontiff who, unlike Mutharika, is not seeking a new term.
Makande remarks were aired live on Times Radio and Television during the rally.
And on Tuesday he rushed to Times Radio to offer his apology.
“I apologise to the Catholic family and the leadership of the Church,” Makande told Times Radio.
He said if people were offended by his statement, especially people of the Catholic faith, “I have to withdraw that statement and apologise wholeheartedly to the Catholic and its leadership.”
However, Makande attempted to clarify that it was not his intention to attack the influential church, saying he was misunderstood.
“I am a trained Catholic not a Catholic per se by I was schooled by the Catholics and I understand and I know what I meant on that one was Catholic is the possibly the only church which grooms leadership, which trains people, which understand power. And if there is any church to follow, to emulate and take as an example is the Catholic, that’s what I meant,” Makande said.
He continued: ‘That you become a father in the Catholic society, you cannot be a bishop after serving for four years, you got to be groomed, you got to be trained, you got to be put whatsoever so that as you reach maturity you understand what is a church. So that politicians should what, borrow.
“No that I was despising no. There is no way I can disrespect the church and I even said at the end that sindikunyoza church.”
Some officials of the DPP denounced the comments by Makande at the rally as “unacceptable, deeply disturbing”.
Makande is a recent DPP new comer from the then ruling People’s Party (PP). He made his political fortunes as a UDF operative during that party’s reign before joining the now defunct National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which was formed by another current DPP new comer, Brown Mpinganjira.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Mwano wakowo unawusanza pa msonkhano, apa bwanji ukupepesera kumbali? Iweyo ndi pumbwa Pitala mupangitse msonkhano nde ukapepesere kumeneko. Chitsiru chofikapo. Chindere chakufikapo
That’s welcome Mr. Makande. Your attempt to spin on what you meant by what you said was not necessary. though as we all know what you meant. I hope the Radio Maria programme will be called off given the new developments.
Makande amatha heavyyyyyyy kugwetsa chipani!!
Makande’s and bj’s ToR from dpp is the above stated!! dpp ikufuna anthu amene amatha kugwetsa chipani munjira yoyambana ndi the voters ngati amenewa!! M’buyomu ndi m’mene anagwetsela NDA ndi achina BJ!!
He is always too insensitive just like bj, mchacha, mulli, goodall, kasaila etc!! Kudos dpp, mumatha kusankha makosanaaaaaaaaaaa!!
A party of fools. A party of thieves. A party of prostitutes. How can you compare a thief with the Pope. Pitala wakalamba and that is a fact not an opinion. Look at Kofi Annan. Look at John McCain. These are agemates of Pitala.
But Makande or Dausi are too inferior people to apologise to the Pontiff. It needs Peter himself to go all the way to Vatican to offer that apology, or alternatively he can call on the Papal Pronuncio in Lusaka and apologize.
The least DPP can do is to send at least the VP either to Lusaka or Vatican to deliver the apology, which DPP cannot do.
Kunena kwa ndithe ndithe Nanthambwe anazitengera………..ndaletu zinayamba kalekale ifenso kulibe ndiponso tizazisiya ena akupangabe, tiyeni tisamale poyankhula lero ngati tili ndi mpata otero kuchitira pa mmawa
Zikomo
Sometimes sibwino kumangolankhula ndicholinga chosangalatsa munthu, a Makande dont play with a man of GOD . PAPA chikumukhudza ndichani ,even thouth you have withdrawn you statement and apologise take note your not forgiven.
Another useless man after Jeff wa Jeffrey, Mchacha among notables ones in DPP
The damage has already been done and no apology will condemn it to the archives. You spoke out of your own convictions and this is the philosophy and part of the doctrine of the DPP party. God is exposing you people who put money first before caring for others. You will fall and be crushed by the same tonnes of bricks you’ve molded.
Iwe Ndikunyenyaninyenyani Pumbwa Party: Kofi Annan adamwalira pa 18 August, 2018.