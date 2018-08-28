Monica Chakwera persuade CCAP women to go and reclaim their destiny

The ‘shadow First Lady’ Monica Chakwera, wife to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, attended this year’s women guide conference at Nkhamenya CCAP of Nkhoma Synod where she urged women to unite and take part in ensuring the usher in change in next year’s Tripartite Elections.

Madam Chakwera urged women to have a say in the governance of the country, saying they bring new ideas and have unique perspectives.

“Go and take part in all political processes because we do not want you to be crying about this and that and yet you were just spectators, ” she said.

She urged women to register in their large numbers in the voters roll so that they are able to vote.

Madam Chakwera who was accompanied by Abida Mia, the wife of MCP Vice President Sidik Mia, promised to do every thing possible to support the women.

“We want you to be independent economically so that you are able to make independent decision politically.”

Madam Chakwera said when things are not well in the country, it is women who suffers.

“The most effective way to fight poverty and bring about meaningful change is to let women have a say and be part of the leadership,” she said.

Madam Chakwera said modern ideas of transformative leadership are more in line with qualities women generally share: empathy, inclusiveness and an open negotiation style.

During the conference Madam Chakwera donated K400,000 while Madam Mia donated K300,000.

Moslem women also came in large numbers to show solidarity and love towards their counterparts and donated cash.

After the conference, Madam Chakwera and Mia held a public rally at Nkhamenya Trading Centre in order to greet people who had travelled long distances.

Chakwera gave out one key message pray for this country so that God can give us a a faithful leader who has welfare of people at heart.

She said women who forms a big majority of the population have great influence into change of political landscape of any country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :