Tributes pour in for Emma Mzagada: ‘Malawi Queens strong pillar ever’

Malawi netball icon Mary Waya has described late Emma Mzagada, who died on Monday after a long illness, as the Queens’ pillar ever since 1995 when she started starring for the team.

“From 1995, Emma was been a pillar in front of Queens,” Waya said. “She was one of our best shooters partnering myself, late Connis Mhone and the youthful player at that time, Linda Magombo.

“She is one of the players who helped Malawi Queens move to the position five in the world and she is the one of the players who has helped Malawi to be where it is to day.”

Mzagada, who will be laid to rest on Wednesday August 1 at Chilomoni cemetery near Michiru CCAP Church, locally played for Produsack, Whitex, Silver, Postnets that later was named MTL Queens until she retired in 2009.

Waya recalls Mzagada played her national team debut in 1995 for the World Cup while they were being coached by late Grace Sithole.

“I have known Emma to be a straight forward person, always laughing, a person who never picked a quarrel with anyone. She was a great person and so understanding.

“Always willing to learn. And always humble. Her death remains as very worst thing that has happened to netball. Such characters are hard to find and netball will surely miss her greatly,” Waya said.

For 14 years, between 1995 and 2009, the former netball player diligently served the Malawi Queens as a top-notch shooter who won numerous individual awards, including the ‘Netball Player of the Year’ accolade on the MBC Entertainers of the Year Programme.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) president Khungekile Matiya described Mzagada’s death as a big blow to the country’s netball family.

“She served her country well. We pray that the Lord should comfort and strengthen the family during this very difficult time,” she said.

Malawi Queens’ coach Griffin ‘Zagalo’ Saenda, who once coached Mzagada, and Queens legend Ruth Kaipa-Chimombo, who played alongside Mzagada, also paid tribute to the fallen legend.

Mzagada died on Monday at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) after battling with Osteomylitis infection.

Hundrends of netball lovers, officials including Malawi National Netball players came at College of Medicine to escort and pay their last respect to the fallen hero.

According to family members, Mzagada was born on April 12 in 1968.

She is survived by two children and two grand children.

