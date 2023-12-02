Triephornia Mpinganjira drums up Malawi Spelling Bee team support

Philanthropist and businesswoman, Triephornia Thomson Mpinganjira has drummed up support for the six young Malawian children who are going to represent the country at the Africa Spelling Bee competition in Uganda next week.

Socialite and known social media influencer, Triephornia, wife to business mogul, Thom Mpinganjira, made a surprise visit to the Team’s camp in Lilongwe Wednesday to motivate them to do well at the competition after donating some air tickets to the travelling team.

“I just wanted to encourage them because this is something big for the nation and I even challenged them to bring the trophy home because they can do it,” she said in an interview after the visit.

The Malawi Spelling Bee Team who are in the age range of 8-17 leaves the country on Tuesday next week through Kamuzu International Airport to take part in the competition in Kampala, Uganda, which runs from 6-9 December 2023 and is expected back home on 11 December 2023. The team will be accompanied by officials and members of the press.

In her motivational speech to the team, Mpinganjira pledged to give the team a ‘special convoy’ from her Diplomats Car Hire to ferry them to Airport and shuttle them back.

“From today onwards, I would like to be part of the Spelling Bee competition. We will support it from the grassroots and to any level that it gets to in the coming two, three or even 10 years,” she said.

One of the six children taking part in the competition, Michelle Makwelero from Kamuzu Academy said the visit by Mpinganjira has boosted their confidence.

“I feel more confident and encouraged. I have a strong motivation that I have to bring back home the trophy. This is not only for me, but for every Malawian out there,” she said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!