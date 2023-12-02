NRB procures state-of-the-art servers, ancillary equipment to improve service

Malawians should expect improved service delivery at the state-funded National Registration Bureau (NRB) following the procurement of the state-of-the-art servers and ancillary equipment.

The Bureau is currently servers and ancillary equipment at the data center that hosts the National Registration and Identification System (NRIS).

NRB Principal Secretary Mphatso Sambo said in a statement issued on Thursday that the new equipment will improve performance of the NRIS in syncing data from registration centers to the main data center and will streamline linkages with external users who rely on the NRB system for online verifications.

“System Migration will run from 29th November to Friday 1st December 2023. This system migration may cause intermittent disruptions in network performance until the migration is completed. We apologize for any inconvenience that these disruptions may cause,” said Sambo in a brief statement.

He assured Malawians that it will continue to improve its systems and services to best serve the public.

