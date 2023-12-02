Malawi Athletics elects new committee

Athletics Association of Malawi has elected a new executive committee with journalist Kondwani Chamwala beating former general secretary Frank Chitembeya by 58 votes to 19 during an elective general assembly in Lilongwe.

Kamuzu Academy teacher Dennis Phiri beat former revered athlete Francis Munthali 61-16. Malawi University of Science and Technology sports lecturer Ivy Chinangwa beat Bertha Nyangulu on the position second vice-president win a 59-16 victory.

Short distance runner Nicholas Kanyenda overcame veteran administrator Mzee Makawa 52-15 on secretary general, Charles Senti Banda triumphed over Ken Phiri 51-26 on the vice-general secretary position while Adron Msowoya defeated Drake Chithambo 60-16 to become treasurer.

The committee will be joined regional athletics committees chairpersons as executive members, according to the constitution.

In his acceptance speech Chamwala, who was former Southern Region Athletics Committee general secretary, said they have a great deal of work to serve athletics.

“We have been in hills and valleys to reach this far. This team is promising to put the welfare of athletes first and work to win the trust of the corporate world,” he said.

Outgoing president Godfrey Phiri, who was not nominated for any position, applauded Confederation of African Athletics Southern Region (CAA-SR) for conducting the elections.

Confederation of African Athletics CAA-SR president Zakhele Dlamin appealed to the new committee to put the welfare of athletes first.

He said: “World Athletics does not allow government inferences in national federation but at the same time as a federation you are duty-bound to respect and govern in accordance with the laws of this country. Comply with directive of MNSC as long as in line with the constitution of World Athletics.

“Submit annual report to MNSC and also World Athletics. There is this African proverb that says when two elephants fight it is the grass that suffers. If you fight unnecessarily, it is the athletes that will suffer. If you know you are not competent it is better to quit. Create a constitution to be in line with World Athletics.”

The elections took time after running battles between the former committee led by Phiri and Sports Council over electoral process. The impasse led the World Athletics to intervene and were charged to run the elections.

