Trouble in UTM as Financier Newton Kambala Dumps Kabambe

Fresh turmoil has hit the UTM Party following the resignation of one of its key financiers and senior figures, Newton David Kambala, from the Presidential Advisory Council.

In a letter dated 16th October 2025, addressed to the UTM Secretary General and copied to the party headquarters in Lilongwe, Kambala said he was stepping down because the Presidential Advisory Council had failed to effectively advise party president Dr. Dalitso Kabambe on key strategic decisions ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

“As an advisor, I feel the Presidential Advisory Council has not been effective in advising the President on strategic decisions prior to the general elections, which is unfair to the President, the Party, and Malawi as an economy,” Kambala wrote.

He further cited dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs within the party following recent electoral setbacks, saying the situation had compelled him to step aside from his advisory role.

“Following this and the current prevailing situation in the party after the general elections, I am writing to submit my resignation from the position of Advisor to the President,” he stated.

Kambala, however, maintained his continued loyalty and membership to the UTM, thanking the President, the Central Committee, and party members for their commitment and passion.

“Lastly, I would like to confirm my continued royalty, membership and full support to the party,” he said.

Kambala’s exit is a major blow to Dr. Kabambe’s leadership, coming at a time when the party is grappling with internal discontent and the need to reposition itself ahead of the 2025 polls. Known for his financial muscle and strong voice within the party, Kambala’s departure from the advisory council signals growing frustration among senior members over strategic drift and lack of coordination at the top.

Political analysts say Kambala’s resignation exposes deeper divisions in UTM, once seen as one of Malawi’s most promising political movements.

“When financiers and close allies start pulling out, it’s often a sign of lost confidence in leadership direction,” observed one Blantyre-based analyst. “Kambala’s statement is both a resignation and a warning.”

As the party leadership remains silent on the development, the move is expected to intensify pressure on Dr. Kabambe to address concerns over decision-making, strategy, and internal cohesion ahead of the 2025 general elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :