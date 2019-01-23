Two arrested for murder of security guard in Mulanje

Two men in Mulanje have been arrested in connection to the death of a 60-year-old man between the night of January 14 and 15 this year.

According to a police report, the two are John Mateyu, 40, and Nditani Tainga, 21, who are suspected to have been involved in an invasion of Walusiya Investment where they attacked the deceased’s watchman, Yasin Kawinga.

The report indicates that the criminals broke into the building where they stole assorted items and in the following morning the watchman of the building went missing.

Mulanje Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Gresham Ngwira said with the help of community members they searched for the missing watchman until they found a blood trail which led them to a river where the dead man’s body was dumped.

“In the process they saw some blood stains and when they followed up to a distance of about five kilometers from the scene, they found the dead body dumped in a river,” Ngwira said.

Ngwira added that the police have been investigating the matter and received a tip which led to the arrest of the two suspects. He said investigations were still underway.

The deceased, Kawinga originated from Manjomo Village in the area of Senior Chief Mkanda while Mateyu comes from Nkando Village and Tainga hails from Gomani Village both in the area of Traditional Authority Juma in the district.

