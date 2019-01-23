Music legend Oliver Mtukudzi dies

Oliver Mtukudzi, the iconic jazz artist from Zimbabwe who has performed in Malawi several times in his long music career, passed away on Wednesday. He was 66 years old.

His death was confirmed by his publicists.

Affectionately known as Tuku, Mtukudzi was just 23 when he started recording music.

Since then, along with his band The Black Spirits, he has produced more than 60 albums. His unique style, drawing on a variety of influences, is known as Tuku Music.

The multi-award winning artist also contributed to the development of the next generation of Zimbabwean musicians, from the Pakare Paye Arts Centre that he built in Norton, a town near Harare.

