Music legend Oliver Mtukudzi dies

January 23, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

Oliver Mtukudzi, the iconic jazz artist from Zimbabwe who has performed in Malawi several times in his long music career, passed away on Wednesday. He was 66 years old.

Tukub gone: Legendary musician Oliver Mtukudzi passes away

His death was confirmed by his publicists.

Affectionately known as Tuku, Mtukudzi was just 23 when he started recording music.

Since then, along with his band The Black Spirits, he has produced more than 60 albums. His unique style, drawing on a variety of influences, is known as Tuku Music.

The multi-award winning artist also contributed to the development of the next generation of Zimbabwean musicians, from the Pakare Paye Arts Centre that he built in Norton, a town near Harare.

mukula
Guest
mukula

transformed traditional mbila dance to danceble

Makwinja
Guest
Makwinja

MHSRIP,he was indeed a talented musician of Africa not only Zimbabwe.Most of us were really enjoying his music.

