With two defeats to England, Malawi Queens hope for win in final match

Malawi Queens hope to test victory in their finals international test series with England on Wednesday in Birmingham after they lost 61-53 at the Copper Box in their second match coming from another loss of 66-60 in the first match.

The two sides meet in the final match on Wednesday, 29 November in Birmingham.

Malawi fell to an 11-goal deficit in the opening quarter of the first Test but they began brightly on Sunday.

Malawi defenders Joanna Kachilika and Loreen Ngwira both received cautions from the umpires before the break as their shooters netted three quick goals before half-time to stay in touch.

Queens got within four goals in the third quarter and Australian-based shooter Mwai Kumwenda set up a tense finale.

With Malawi on the charge, England called on wing-attack Sasha Corbin to steady the ship and her combination with sister Kadeen and Severn Stars’ Cardwell saw England finish strongly.

Both teams prepare for the Commonwealth Games in April.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :