Two private lawyers working pro-bono for State-vs-Chizuma interdiction case

Attorney General (AG) Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has said two private practising lawyers the state has hired for the Martha Chizuma interdiction case are working pro bono.

This means the government will not pay Chancy Gondwe and Jivason Kadzipatike any fee.

This comes as some people have taken up in various social media platforms to accuse the government of using tax payer money to fight the Anti-Corruption Bureau director Chizuma.

The two lawyers are representing the AG as defendants in the case between the state and the Malawi Law Society (MLS), in which the MLS is challenging the interdiction of Chizuma.

Chakaka Nyirenda said the arrangement is part of an obligation for all practising lawyers in the country to conduct a free service before renewing their licences.

But a social commentator, Wonderful Mkhutche said it is hard to believe the AG’s sentiments, alleging it is part of avoiding a public backlash, questioning how a private lawyer could have an interest in such a case without earning anything.

