300,000 graduates fight for 30,000 vacant jobs yearly in Malawi

Labour authorities say only 30,000 job vacancies are created every year against

300,000 graduates the country produces yearly.

Chief Labor Officer in the Ministry of Labour, George Chilonga said universities should now start teaching students job creation skills.

He said with such skills, they can create jobs for others, rather than waiting for white collar jobs.

This was disclosed at Bowe Vocational and Technical Training College in Kasungu during the graduation of 149 youths from coffee growing districts to prevent them from child labour on Thursday.

This is part of ILO’s Accelerating Action for the Elimination of Child labour in global supply chains in Africa project which the Impact Centre for Economic Empowerment and Development(ICEED) is implementing in Ntchisi, Mzimba and Chitipa.

ICEED’s Madalitso Chidumu said the skills are to help young people to improve their economic status through vocational trades than engaging in child labour.

