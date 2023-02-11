Supreme Court to hear Chizuma interdiction appeal case Monday

The Supreme Court of Appeal has set Monday next week as the day it will hear the state appeal application on graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Martha Chizuma’s interdiction.

The State on Thursday appealed a ruling by Justice Mike Tembo that dismissed its Application on the injunction obtained by Malawi Law Society.

They want MLS’ injunction overturned so that Chizuma should remain interdicted.

Justice of Appeal John Katsala has been appointed to handle the case and he has since directed that all parties should appear before him next week Monday for the hearing.

Registrar for the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal, Kondwani Banda says, “The case has been assigned to the Honourable Justice of Appeal John Katsala, SC.” Two private practice lawyers, George Jivason Kadzipatike and Chancy Gondwe are representing government on the matter, for free.

