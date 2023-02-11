Attorney general appeals on DCs case

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has applied to the Supreme Court the district commissioners transfers case.

He has prayed to the court to set aside the order of stay of execution of judgement pending appeal granted to Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA) on January 25 2023 on the transfer and redeployment of DCs and Council CEOs.

In his application, made on February 6, 2023, the AG argues, “The respondents were not aware of the court’s directive that they should file and serve responses within seven days of service of the court process filed by the appellants.

“The appellant did not serve the respondents with the decision. It further reads, “the application for order staying execution of the ruling of the lower court, was filed when a decision to transfer the District Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of councils respectively, had already been executed.”

On Friday, MALGA Executive Director, Hadrod Zeru Mkandawire, said: “basically, the Supreme Court has declined our ex-parte application and it has ordered an inter-parte and we need to make a submission within 14 days.”

