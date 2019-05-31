Two robbers arrested in Mangochi, stolen goods recovered

Malawi Police in Mangochi has recovered stolen house property worth millions following the arrest of two men suspected to be robbers.

Mangochi Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer (DPRO), Sub-Inspector Amina Daudi confirmed the development and identified the two suspects as Francis Notice, 24, and Shadrek Daniel, 25.

The two are believed to have committed the offences of burglary and breaking into building and committing a felony therein contrary to sections 309(2) and 311 respectively, according to Daudi.

She said Police detectives arrested the two within Mangochi Township through a call log follow-up.

Daudi said on the night of May 28, 2019 the second suspect, Daniel, a bicycle taxi (Kabaza) operator, broke into the house of 24-year-old, Janet Chatsika, a primary school teacher, Saiti Kadzuwa area in the outskirts of Mangochi Town.

Daniel went away with assorted items including two DVD players, TV screen, Zuku decorder and a home theater, according to DPRO, who added that further investigations lead to the more revelations.

“Investigations further uncovered that on May 24, 2019 the first suspect, Notice, who works as a watchman, connived with the second suspect, Daniel, and broke into Ishmael lbrahim’s shop within Mangochi township using dangerous weapons,” she explained.

Daudi added that, “The two went away with assorted items, among them, two ordinary TV screens, Plasma TV screens, two HP laptops, two mattresses, bicycle, two Samsung Galaxy S5 phones and K405, 000 cash.”

According to DPRO, the monetary value of the items plus cash stolen from Ibrahim’s shop amounts to K1.8 million.

She said some of the stolen items were recovered after a search in the two suspects’ houses and that the police also found dangerous weapons such as small axes, panga knives and metal bars.

The two suspects are expected to appear before court to answer the aforementioned charges upon completion of investigations.

Notice hails from Mgundaphiri Village while Daniel hails from Saiti kadzuwa Village, both in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mponda in Mangochi.

