U-20 players to benefit from FAM Covid-19 relief

Football players from the Under-20 league organised by the National Youth Football Association (NYFA) will also be among those benefitting from the Covid-19 relief initiative by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) beginning October 2020.

The National Youth Football Association was meeting over the weekend in Salima to discuss a number of issues.

Since there was a representative from FAM, the NYFA took an opportunity to ask the football govenring body to consider players in the country’s Under-20 League to benefit from the initiative that is helping players in the super league and the second tier leagues from the regions.

Super league players are getting K40,000.00 every month beginning from May while those from regional leagues get packages containing flour, soya pieces, cooking oil, soap and some other basic items.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the Annual General Meeting in Salima, Chairperson for NYFA, Osward Lungu, said FAM has agreed to include the Under-20 players on the scheme.

“We asked FAM to consider Under-20 players and teams to benefit from the scheme amid the COVID-19 pandemic. I am glad to report that FAM has agreed and our players will start benefitting from October.

“We also looked at our rules for governing youth football and agreed on a number of issues. We agreed to run our league in line with our vision so as to have strong teams at the grass root,” Lungu explained.

