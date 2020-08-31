Malawi netball mourns death ofFlorence Chakhaza

August 31, 2020 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Malawi netball has been dealt a severe blow following the death former Netball Association of Malawi treasurer and chairperson for Southern Region Netball Committee, Florence Chakhaza.

Florence Chakhaza

Chakhaza died Monday in the early hours.

NAM general Secretary, Caro Bapu, said they were sad to learn of the death.

“This is a sad day in our netball fraternity. We express our sincere sympathy to the family .

“She was a humble woman with few words. She was always ready to work. It is very sad to be losing people like her because these are veterans and we always really on them to seek guidance,” she said.

Meanwhile, according to Bapu, vigil is at her house in area 2, Machinjiri.

“The body will be collected from College of Medicine tomorrow (Tuesday) to her house and from there the body will be taken to South Lunzu CCAP Church for the funeral service before burial at South Lunzu Cemetery,” said Bapu.

2 Comments
Me you
Me you
2 hours ago

Always charming. Good person as you were working at Hardware and General Dealers then

Me you
Me you
2 hours ago

My condolences mama

