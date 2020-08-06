UDF appoints Dr Yusuf Mwawa as acting spokesman

United Democratic Front (UDF) has appointed former minister of education Dr Yusuf Mwawa as the party’s acting National Publicity Secretary.

UDF secretary general Kandi Padambo made the announcement on Thursday , saying the appointment of Mwawa has been approved by party leader Atupele Muluzi.

“This follows the regrettable circumstances involving the arrest and subsequent charging of Ken Ndanga,” reads the statement in part.

Padambo further said Mwawa who is substantively the party’s National Director of Research will exercise the duties and responsibilities of the office of National Publicity Secretary until the judicial conclusion of the matter in which Ndanga is suspected to have been involved.

Ndanga is being charged with murder for his alleged involvement of torching UTM Party offices in Lilongwe which resulted in the death of three family members.

Selemani Tambala, a guard at the UTM offices, his wife Ayiles and son Shukuran were living in the office backyard and they died several days later at Kamuzu Central Hospital from severe burns arson attack.

Ndanga’s case was committed to the High Court. He is yet to take plea or comment on the charges.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!