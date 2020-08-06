Jolly ‘Osaweta’ Kalelo dies: Former MCP spokesman and broadcaster

August 6, 2020 Watipaso Mzungu -Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Former renowned Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) presenter Jolly Kalelo has died.

Jolly Kalelo

Kalelo, who once served as  Malawi Congress Party (MCP) publicity secretary, breathed his last at the Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe on Thursday morning.

He is also former Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City North and fondly called ‘Osaweta

Family relations said the departed broadcaster-cum-politician’s death has nothing to do with the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“On a sad note we have lost our dedicated MCP member  Jolly Kalero formely of MBC and former MP. He was sick but not Covid-19- He has died this morning at KCH,” says the message an MCP member has posted on one of their forums.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Kalelo endeared himself to listeners in 1990s because of his jokes on MBC’s Tadzuka Sitidziwa Anzathu Programme.

He later resigned to contest for a parliamentary seat which he successfully secured.

But he  lost in the subsequent election.

He then secured a job at Beyond FM before moving to Pentecostal Life Radio where he resigned to venture into an entrepreneurship.

Until his demise, the talented Kalelo was operating a taxi in Lilongwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
Mphonde GirlsJohn Masikiabayankhopeutmcpchimbirajembe Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mphonde Girls
Guest
Mphonde Girls

This is so sad! Mnyamata wa kwathu ku Nambuma. Pepani abale athu akwa Dongolosi. May Jolly’s Soul Rest In Peace.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
John Masikiabayankhope
Guest
John Masikiabayankhope

Sorry sorry goods water international.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
utmcp
Guest
utmcp

MHSRIP

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
chimbirajembe
Guest
chimbirajembe

Rest in Peace Jolly Osaweta. The country will miss a tallented person like you.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
shares