Jolly ‘Osaweta’ Kalelo dies: Former MCP spokesman and broadcaster

Former renowned Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) presenter Jolly Kalelo has died.

Kalelo, who once served as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) publicity secretary, breathed his last at the Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe on Thursday morning.

He is also former Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City North and fondly called ‘Osaweta

Family relations said the departed broadcaster-cum-politician’s death has nothing to do with the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“On a sad note we have lost our dedicated MCP member Jolly Kalero formely of MBC and former MP. He was sick but not Covid-19- He has died this morning at KCH,” says the message an MCP member has posted on one of their forums.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Kalelo endeared himself to listeners in 1990s because of his jokes on MBC’s Tadzuka Sitidziwa Anzathu Programme.

He later resigned to contest for a parliamentary seat which he successfully secured.

But he lost in the subsequent election.

He then secured a job at Beyond FM before moving to Pentecostal Life Radio where he resigned to venture into an entrepreneurship.

Until his demise, the talented Kalelo was operating a taxi in Lilongwe.

