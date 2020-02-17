UDF denies planning to frustrate 50+1 law in parliament

United Democratic Front (UDF) has launched a blistering attack on its political distractors for suggesting that the party was joining forces with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to frustrate the 50+1 electoral law for majority vote.

Party spokesperson Ken Ndanga said those propagating the allegation are ignorant of the law.

“The propaganda that UDF has instructed its members of parliament not to support the 50 + 1 law is a sign of ignorance on the part of those peddling these lies.

“50+ 1 is already a law so what is there not to be supported,” said Ndanga.

He said the official position of UDF is that is supports the 50+1 and that is well known to party members including members of parliament.

This comes at a time of reports that National Assembly officials are frustrated that ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs official are frustrating efforts to put in place relevant laws for electoral reforms as ordered by the Constitutional Court on February 3, 2020.

This comes amid heightened speculation that members of parliament want the presidential election on May 19, 2021 instead of the court sanctioned July, 2020.

The UDF has since resolved to work with other political parties ahead of the forthcoming fresh presidential election and has given guidance to party president Atupele Muluzi on how to proceed

Two political analysts have since touted UDF as a party that can add more value in terms of extra votes to whichever party it will partner in the election.

University of Malawi’s Chancellor College political science lecturers Mustapha Hussein said UDF is a well-structured party that can be relevant as a partner.

“UDF can bring in votes to other political parties and not only votes, but it can also contribute to the new thinking strategies on how best to attain the 50-percent-plus-one in the fresh election although it has fewer numbers of members of Parliament [MPs],” Hussein said.

Another University of Malawi political scientist Ernest Thindwa said Muluzi will add more value to DPP presidential ticket.

