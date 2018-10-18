UDF dissolves primary elections committee

October 18, 2018 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times, Be the first to comment

United Democratic Front (UDF) has dissolved the primary elections committee after the party suspended primary elections which were scheduled to start October 17.

UDF spokesperson Ken NdangA: Primaries on hold

Spokesman for UDF, Ken Ndanga, confirmed in an interview with Nyasa Times the committee which was responsible to run the primary elections has been dissolved “with immediate effect.”

Asked to explain the reasons, Ndanga briefly said some members of the committee had “gross misconduct.”

He said “There has been unacceptable and gross unprofessional conduct of some members of the committee.”

Ndanga said they we have suspended the holding of] primary elections “so that we, as a party, can clear all the misunderstandings.”

