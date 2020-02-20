UDF MPs, Billy Kaunda vote ‘yes’ as Kamlepo sticks with DPP in ‘no’  

Malawi parliament allowed to waive the 28 days notice to accommodate Electoral Commission Act ammendment motion to be adopted as directed by the Constitutional Court on February 3 2020

The motion had to go into division before it was eventually adopted.

During the division—the process where Parliament takes a vote by physically counting the legislators by their vote—97 MPs in the 193-seat National Assembly voted in support of the motion while 82 objected it and two abstained including Tony Ngalande. (Balaka North). Eleven legislators were absent.

“Motion to wave 28 days notice has been carried,” Speaker of National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara said after announcing the results of the votes.

While the ruling Democratic Porgressive Party members were voting ‘no’ against the waiver, the United Democratic Front (UDF) with its 10 MPs were voting with the opposition block in support as well as 4 MPs from UTM Party and majority opposition bences of Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

However, independent Mzimba West’s Billy Kaunda who on Wednesday voted against the motion for electoral reform bills on Thursday voted “yes” for the waiver.

But Mathews Ngwale of Chiradzulu West and Rumphi East member of Parliament (MP) Kamlepo Kalua of People’s Party (PP) continued to vote with DPP on ‘No’.

Others who votes ‘no’ included Eurita Ntiza Valeta (Nsanje South West), Kenneth Ndovi, an from Karonga Nyungwe, (Mangochi East) Francesca Masamba Theula, Mulanje South East MP Naomi Kilekwa, Gladys Ganda of Nsanje Lalanje, Welani Chilenga of Chitipa South and MP for Balaka West Bertha Ndebele.

The motion on the Electoral Commission Act (Amendment), among others, proposes that the power of the President to appoint members of the commission be exercised on the recommendation of the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The Bill also makes ancillary provisions with respect to the office of MEC chief elections officer (CEO)for the better management of the fresh presidential election. It suggests that the Clerk of Parliament replaces the MEC CEO.

The Constitution Court gave Parliament 21 days from February 3 2020 to make appropriate provisions for the holding of the presidential run-off in the event that no single candidate secures the constitutional majority under Section 80(2) of the Constitution as interpreted by the court.

