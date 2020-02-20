China ambassador says Malawians in Wuhan safe from Coronavirus

The Chinese government has said Malawians living in Wuhan – where the coronavirus outbreak emerged – are safe from the killer outbreak.

Ambassador Liu Hongyan said the Malawians in China include 63 students in Wuhan, the epicentre of the disease.

Liu was speaking on Thursday at a news conference held at his embassy in Lilongwe.

“No Malawian has contracted the disease so far. The People’s Republic of China is doing all it can to ensure that the Malawians are safe from the disease,” the ambassador said.

Liu said 40 hotlines have been set-up in order to enable them report any developments and also access help in connection with the current situation.

“If they want to buy anything, they send their list with a special team, which goes to buy for them,” said ambassador.

He said the Chinese government has put in place very strict preventive measures to ensure that the Malawians do not contract the disease, saying the government was providing food and other needs to Malawians in their residential places so that they do not get out in fear of contracting the disease.

The ambassador said people who want to go to China should observe the preventive measures.

