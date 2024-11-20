UDF President Atupele Muluzi warns Opposition Protests on Smartmatic may discourage voter registration

UDF President Atupele Muluzi has expressed concern that the ongoing opposition protests regarding the Smartmatic voting machine may discourage citizens from participating in the upcoming voter registration exercise, potentially leading to voter registration apathy ahead of the September 2025 General Elections.

In a widely circulated audio clip on social media, Muluzi urged opposition political leaders to focus on encouraging Malawians to register as voters rather than fueling doubts about the integrity of the Smartmatic machine, which has become a point of contention. He emphasized that claims from the opposition alleging that the government plans to use the machine to rig the elections could lead to widespread disengagement from the electoral process.

“The focus should be on encouraging people to register so that they can vote in the next election,” Muluzi said. “By suggesting that the government is going to rig the elections with the Smartmatic machine, the opposition is inadvertently discouraging people from registering, which is the opposite of what we need right now.”

The Smartmatic machine, which is designed to help capture voter data during the registration process, has been at the center of a heated debate between the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and opposition parties, particularly the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). The DPP and other opposition groups have raised concerns that the machine could be used to manipulate the electoral process.

Opposition leaders have called for the resignation of MEC Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja and Chief Executive Officer Davie Mpesi, accusing them of facilitating the purchase and use of the Smartmatic machine under questionable circumstances. The opposition’s objections have been vocal, and they have sought to block the use of the machine in the 2025 elections.

However, Muluzi pointed out that the issue of the Smartmatic machine is not a new one. According to Muluzi, the machine was purchased during the tenure of Chifundo Kachale as MEC Chairperson, long before the current cohort of MEC commissioners under Mtalimanja. He noted that discussions about the machine’s purchase involved consultation with the opposition at various stages, and opposition leaders were even taken on study tours to witness the machine’s operation in other countries.

“If the opposition feels something is wrong, we can discuss it behind the scenes, but the way they are handling this issue in the public sphere is creating unnecessary panic. It has the potential to discourage people from going to register to vote,” Muluzi stated in the audio clip.

The Smartmatic machine was purchased as part of efforts to modernize the voter registration process, and Mtalimanja has clarified that the opposition was involved in the decision-making process. Opposition leaders were reportedly part of the government delegation that visited Taiwan to purchase the machine, and they also participated in discussions about its implementation.

Mtalimanja has argued that the opposition’s claims that the machine could be used to rig the elections are unfounded, pointing out that they had been involved in every stage of the decision to buy the machine. Furthermore, the machine’s acquisition was formally approved by Parliament, with the opposition parties themselves passing a Bill authorizing its use.

Muluzi stressed the importance of unity among political leaders in ensuring that the 2025 elections are free, fair, and credible. He urged the opposition to shift its focus from criticizing the Smartmatic machine to encouraging voter registration across the country.

“The priority now should be mobilizing people to register as voters,” Muluzi said. “We cannot afford to have fewer people participating in the electoral process because of baseless fears. Let us work together to make sure everyone has the opportunity to register and vote.”

The voter registration exercise for the 2025 General Elections is currently underway, with the second phase of registration set to close on November 22, 2024. Despite the ongoing protests and concerns about the Smartmatic machine, Muluzi remains hopeful that voter turnout will be strong, provided that political leaders work together to ensure that the registration process is not hindered by unnecessary distractions.

While the debate surrounding the Smartmatic machine continues to unfold, the call for more voter engagement and registration remains critical. As the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) moves forward with preparations for the 2025 General Elections, it will need to navigate the growing political tensions, including opposition concerns, while ensuring that the voter registration process is as inclusive and transparent as possible.

Muluzi’s comments highlight a growing divide within Malawi’s political landscape, with differing views on how to approach election integrity and voter participation. However, one thing remains clear: the future of Malawi’s democracy hinges on ensuring that all citizens have the opportunity to participate in the election process without fear or hesitation.

As the country moves closer to the 2025 elections, it is essential that all political leaders focus on the core objective of strengthening the democratic process by encouraging voter registration, promoting transparency, and fostering confidence in the electoral system.

