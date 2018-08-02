UDF ‘youthquake’: Lance Mbewe elected VP; Ndanga retains spokesman post, Baisi campaigner, Mbaya organiser, Sichinga treasurer

The transformation momentum has played a key role in regenerating interest in electoral politics among young people with United Democratic Party (UDF) convention held in Blantyre seen a ‘youthquake’ in key positions.

The party gave youthful Atupele Muluzi, 39, a fresh mandate to lead the party.

Almost 2 500 delegate took part in the elective conference ahead of the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

On the position of UDF vice president for the South, delegates elected Lance Mbewe, 42 who defeated convention chair Charles Chikuwo after polling 1 422 votes against Chikuwo’s 412 and there were 108 null and void votes.

Mbewe is a law graduate from Leicester De Montfort University in UK and also completed the Masters of Law Degree in International Commercial Law with merit at University of Kent in UK in 2003. He is currently pursuing a Masters of Science degree in Property Studies at University of Cape Town.

Abubakar Mbaya MP is the new national organising secretary for UDF after he defeated Martin Jawadu.

While Ken Ndanga 42 retains his position as publicity secretary in a tight contest against Aisha Mambo Adams MP and Innocent Baisi is the new campaign director.

Voting for the position of Central Region vice president was suspended due to a stolen booklet with some of the candidates’ names that might affect the voting process.

Some members who have won posts unopposed at the UDF convention included secretary general Kandi Padambo, vice president (North)-Victoria Mponela, vice president (East)-Lillian Patel, treasurer general-Carlton Sichinga and deputy national organising secretary-Andrew Mkana.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :