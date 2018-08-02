Court orders Mulhako operatives out of Kaliati’s home

The High Court in Blantyre has issued a court injunction ordering Mulhako wa Ahlonwe members out of United Transformation Movement (UTM) acting secretary general Patricia Kaliati’s residence in Mulanje.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) operatives disguised as Mulhako wa Alhomwe members have been camping at Kaliati’s Mulanje home since Monday to allegedly force her apologise to Paramount chief Ngolongoliwa whom she said was one of the architects of UTM.

Kaliati told a mammoth crowd that graced the first launch of UTM at Masintha ground in Lilongwe that UTM was the brain child of the powerful lhomwe chief and business tycoon Leston Mulli.

The court order obtained by Women’s Legal Resources Centre (Worlec) through lawyer Chipiliro Mwale has been served on Mulhako wa A lhomwe chief executive officer Muchanakhwaye Mpuluka and its chairman Leston Mulli.

High Court judge Mike Tembo said in granting the order that the grouping is not allowed to trespass, occupy or hold a vigil at Kaliati’s Nkando residence until the determination of the matter or until any further order of the court.

He said: “If you disobey this order you may be found guilty of contempt of court and may be sent to prison or fined or your assets may be seized.”

Mulli said the organization would respect the court order.

Kaliati , who ditched the DPP, was defiant that she would not apologise.

Wolrec’s move comes barely two days after Civil Liberties Committee (Cilic) on Monday condemned the conduct of Muhlako wa Alhomwe leadership for leading its followers to raid Kaliati’s residence.

