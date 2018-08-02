Lusubilo Band to launch ‘Ubalire’ CD in Karonga, Mzuzu

The Music Centre of Lusubilo in Karonga says they are working on final touches to launch the first 12 track album titled ‘Ubalire’ on the 11-12 of August in Karonga and Mzuzu respectively.

Chairperson for the organizing committee Patricia Mzumara said the launch will take place in Karonga and Mzuzu to give a wider chance for people who love the band to appreciate spicy traditional music from the new album.

Mzumara said it has been noted that people are forgetting their tradition and the album is one aspect to remind them that they should always love, cherish and protect Malawi’s tradition.

“Before the actual launch day, there will be dinner, with local and international food at cheapest prices and all the proceeds realized will go towards the operation of the band. We call on people to come in large numbers to support Lusubilo band on the day.

“Our aim is to promote youth talent as we also prove to the people that Lusubilo band is there for them. We also want to call on girls and boys who have nothing to do but have potential in music to come and be part of the music centre,” said Mzumara

Mzumara said apart from Lusubilo band, other supporting artists shall be Faith Mussa, Mapenenga, Donnex Muva, and Christopher Phiri among others.

Head of Music the department at the Music Centre of Lusubilo, Limbani Munthali, said he is happy that the group will launch the first 12 track album and called on people of Karonga and Mzuzu to witness the launch.

“The songs in the album talk of various issues including perils of orphanhood,” said Munthali

The Music Centre of Lusubilo was established in 2010 with support from Professor Agnes Kim of South Korea

