UGI supports KUHeS conference with K2m

United General Insurance (UGI) has given Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) K2 million to facilitate the holding of their 2022 Research Dissemination Conference.

The Conference, which is a gathering of local and international research scientists, public health practitioners and policy-makers, is scheduled to take place from November 24-25, 2022 under the theme ‘Excellence for Life: Through Multidisciplinary Research and Innovations’.

Speaking during the cheque presentation ceremony on Wednesday, UGI Chief Operating Officer (COO), MacDonald Chibwe said the donation symbolizes the long partnership the two institutions have.

According to Chibwe, UGI as a risk-carrying company prioritises issues of health.

“Now that KUHeS is a full-fledged University on its own, there are so many things they would want to do, so many projects and departments that will need partners to assist. As a company, we also expect KUHeS as an institution concerned with health issues to work together with us,” said Chibwe.

KUHeS Acting Director of Students, Dr Benjamin Kumwenda commended UGI for the support saying it will go a long way in preparing for the conference which is expected to host about 800 participants.

“This shows how much faith you have on us as we embark on this project. This conference also offers UGI a chance to come and see what you can tap into your business.

“Through this conference, participants will discuss and reflect on improving quality of health through multidisciplinary research and innovations in Malawi,” he said.

The conference, which will take place at KUHeS Blantyre Campus, will be graced by Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Agnes Nyalonje, while Professor Louise Kenny, Executive Pro Vice Chancellor of the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences at the University of Liverpool will be the keynote speaker.

