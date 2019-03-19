UK aid support to victims of devastating floods in Malawi

British government has announced that the Department for International Development (DFID) will allocate support to the flood response in Malawi, including by providing health support, as well as support immediate food needs.

The aid which is up to £6 million will also support victims of deadly cyclone Idai in Mozambique and Zimbabwe, International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt announced Monday.

The UN estimate that 900 000 people are affected in Malawi and 600 000 in Mozambique.

In Malawi, UK support will help the World Food Programme provide cash transfers so that 140 000 people can feed themselves until the end of March.

“I have made £6 million of UK aid available to help meet the immediate needs of people who have lost everything,” Mordaunt said.

“We stand ready to scale up our support if needed. The images of loss and devastation following this deadly cyclone and extreme weather are shocking.”

UK International Development Secretary said people of Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe should know that “they are firmly in our thoughts at this difficult time, and that the UK stands by their side. “

In addition to the new support, DFID already provides core funding to international aid organizations on the ground, including UN agencies and the Red Cross movement, which are providing emergency humanitarian relief as part of the international response in the region.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :