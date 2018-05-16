Uladi urges DPP not to change presidential winning team: Navicha says Mutharika’s old age does not matter

Member of Parliament for Salima South, Uladi Mussa, said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), should not change a winning team for the forthcoming 2019 Tripartite General Elections.

He said this Wednesday during a DPP Members of Parliament (MPs) press briefing at Golden Peacock, in Lilongwe where they issued a communique endorsing the candidature of President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika for the party in the 2019 elections.

Mussa said DPP had Mutharika while in opposition in 2014 but managed to win elections and take over government meaning people had trust and confidence in him.

“Mutharika is a winner and will always be a winner. You don’t change a winning team and 2019 elections, DPP is surely poised to win and remain in government,” he pointed out,

Mussa who was among the pioneers of the ruling DPP in 2005 under late President Bingu wa Mutharika regime noted that in politics avoid experiencing things especially regarding an election saying this is a crucial moment where you need to safeguard your supremacy and support.

He said Malawians are ready to support Mutharika for a second term of his 10-year constitutional mandate to rule the country.

Mussa said it would be very unfair for certain individuals to come out saying the president should pave way for someone after only serving five years of his 10 years as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

The Salima South Parliamentarian said Malawians should allow the President to fulfill his mandatory term to govern the country and it was very undemocratic to force someone to leave office before his time.

“DPP is winning the next year’s elections and Mutharika will rule the country until 2024. The President is delivering development projects throughout the country and there is need for all Malawians to support him regardless of their political affiliations,” Mussa added.

“Age is just a number. Someone can be 60 but doing nothing but you can have someone in his advanced age but very active and delivering things to people. We are convinced that Mutharika has delivered and we want him to continue,” Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava Constituency, Mary Navicha retorted.

She said people of Thyolo Thava would continue to support President Mutharika and are ready to vote for him come 2019 elections.

Member of Parliament for Chiradzulu South, Joseph Mwanamvekha said the party should not be shaken with social media politics as his constituency fully supports Mutharikaâ€™s candidature for 2019 elections.

“In Chiradzulu South constituency, the people only know one political party and that is DPP and no one else. I have been a member of the underground movement of the DPP since 2004 and am still a member of DPP and my support will never change for anyone else,” he said

Mwanamvekha who is Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development said Chiradzulu South has benefited tremendously from Mutharika’s development initiatives.

He cited the Teachers Training College, hospitals and improved road networks as some of the developments that have taken place in his constituency.

Member of Parliament from Zomba, Mark Botomani, said the eastern region is happy with the leadership of Mutharika and are ready to support him come the 2019 elections.

He said Mutharika had delivered a number projects in the region including the Zomba- Jali- Phalombe road project which is near completion.

Botomani said the President has honoured the people of Zomba by making a provision for the district to have a stadium to enable many youths to do their sporting activities.

On her part, Phalombe North MP, Anna Kachikho said Phalombe as a district has developed for the better with a rural growth centre under construction which was initiated by the President.

She said people of Phalombe would like Mutharika to continue running the affairs of the country because they are assured of continued development projects in their areas.

Kachikho, who is also Minister of Lands, Housings and Urban Development said people of Phalombe are happy with Mutharika’s development agenda and will continue to support him fulfil his plans.

