Young Malawian writers join Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Writing Competition

Established by the Royal Commonwealth Society, a network of organizations and individuals committed to improving the lives and prospects of Commonwealth citizens across the world, The 2018 Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Writing Competition has returned with a call for young Malawian writers to participate.

Speaking on the sidelines of a writing workshop at Adziwa Secondary School in Kauma, the 2018 Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Writing Competition Representative, Yolanda Ng’oma urged young Malawian writers to participate in the contest.

“The competition is an amazing opportunity for the youth in Commonwealth countries to develop their writing skills and get global recognition for their work.

“The competition has 2 categories, junior and senior; and 8 topics between the categories for writers to choose from. Tons of variety for our young aspiring writers,” explained Ng’oma.

The senior category is open to youths born between 2nd June 1999 and 31st May, 2004 (14-18 years of age) and has word limit of 1500 words for entries under the following 4 topics;

i) A road to a safer future, (ii) How does education contribute to a fairer future? (iii) ‘Healthy, Wealthy, happy and Free’ is one more important than the other? And (iv) Future generations have rights too, which must be defended.

Those eligible for the junior category (born after 31st May 2004) are welcome to submit a piece writing or illustration not exceeding 750 words and under the following topics;

i) What does a fairer future mean to you and your community? (ii) Write a recipe for a common future: what ingredients will you need? What is the best method for making it? What will it look like? (iii) ‘A day in the life’. Imagine you are your country’s Head of Government for the day: how will you build a better future for young people, and (iv) Our common future.

The competition which has been running for a 135 years is open to all citizens under 18 years old in the 53 Commonwealth countries.

“The competition is geared towards helping the youth develop their written English and critical thinking skills as well encourage creativity and sharing of ideas. The competition encourages creativity and challenges them to present their ideas in different formats whether be it an essay, a short story, a poem, a letter, a monologue or even a drawing,” Ng’oma narrated.

The competition promises exciting prizes for the 4 winners who get to go London for a week of educational and cultural activities culminating in an awards ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Gold, Silver and Bronze certificates will also be awarded to exceptional entries as well as certificates of participation to each and every contest entrant.

All entries must be submitted online at www.essay.thercs.org by 1 June, 2018.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :